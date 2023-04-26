Make sure your political signs follow all requirements

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Campaign signs are beginning to appear in neighborhood yards and business frontage areas with less than six weeks remaining until the June elections for municipal and school board positions. The traditional election season includes door-to-door visits, political literature, and stump speeches in addition to candidate signage.

However, with the recent appearance of campaign signs in the community, it is also the source of the first citizen complaints.

Rapid City code enforcement officials remind the public it is not allowed to place signs in public rights-of-way or medians, including the boulevard areas of homes, public rights-of-way along streets and railroad areas, city parks, and areas that can block the sight of traffic.

Examples of prohibited signage in public rights-of-way areas include political, real estate, roofing, and siding company signage, banquet, and church signage. Such signage is permitted on the property owner’s yard excluding the boulevard right-of-way. City ordinance 17.50.080 prohibits signs in public rights-of-way, and any signs placed in the right-of-way are subject to immediate removal.

Temporary political signs are allowed so long as they are not located within the public right of way, do not block a required sight triangle or impede traffic, or block or occupy a required parking stall or parking area. Temporary political signs are limited to 32 total square feet and a maximum height of eight feet.

The municipal election is June 6, and the deadline to register to vote is May 22; which is also the day voters can cast ballots early.

