Lead is looking for input from residents to improve the town

LEAD, S.D. (KEVN) - On Tuesday, for the first time since 2004, the city of Lead held a comprehensive planning meeting.

Gordon Phillips, chair of Leads comprehensive planning commission said that the town has experienced changes since this was last done. The last time this planning was held, there was no Sanford underground research facility.

Currently, the planning commission is in a phase of getting community input on changes they would like to see for the improvement of Lead.

“Comprehensive plan isn’t a blueprint, it’s not rigid. But it allows us to get a sense of where the community has been where it is and where we need to go and get that into one document,” said Phillips.

Another meeting is scheduled for Thursday, where they are hoping more residents will voice their opinions. If you’d like to do so but are unable to attend the meeting, community members are asked to fill out a survey online.

You can find the survey here: https://www.planleadsd.com/survey.

