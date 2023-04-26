Inaugural Red Dress Gala for National Week of Action to amplify stolen sisters memories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - May 5 marks the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, a movement to bring attention to the violence against Indigenous women, children, and young boys. The Red Ribbon Skirt Society, a non-profit Shamus Project Inc., was founded by Lily Mendoza and will host its Inaugural Red Dress Gala on Friday, May 5 to raise awareness of the extraordinary challenges Native Americans are facing. The Red Ribbon Skirt’s Gala is using red dresses as a symbol to remind everyone of the many native women who go missing and murdered every year.

According to national statistics, Native American women make up a significant portion of the missing and murdered cases, with murder rates ten times higher than the national average for women living on reservations and murder is the third leading cause of death for Native women. Native children and young boys are vulnerable victims while women seem to make up a significant part of the statistic. May 5 is the official MMIW day and is the most widely celebrated across the United States and Canada. Every year, there are marches, protests, bike rides, fundraisers, and more to raise awareness for the MMIW cause and fight against the injustice that’s happening to native women and their families every day. 82% of indigenous men are victims of violence in their lifetime and native children are more likely to experience trauma and abuse than their non-native peers.

Red Dress Gala Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Children, and Two-Spirits will be “Giving Voice to the Voiceless” as relatives will share stories and experiences as they navigate the loss of a loved one. Special guest speakers will include Sita Baker Red Ribbon Skirt Society Ambassador Nominee to the Young Women’s Cabinet in the state of Minnesota and National Cabinet in Washington DC. Grace Baker Red Ribbon Skirt Society Ambassador and Social Justice Advocate in Minneapolis, and artist, Tosa Two Heart Red Ribbon Skirt Society will perform, “Bring Her Home’.

Dinner will be prepared by The Sioux Chef Sean Sherman owner of Owamni Restaurant: Owamni by The Sioux Chef is a restaurant in Minneapolis featuring Native American foods, with a specific focus on the foods of the Dakota peoples whose sacred land on which we are standing. Recently Chef Sean Sherman was named Time Magazines’ 100 most influential in 2023.

The agenda will include a 6-7 p.m. social gathering and a Silent Auction that will close promptly at 7 p.m. Dinner will begin immediately following. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, search Red Dress Gala. Ticket sales will end on April 30, 2023.

The Red Ribbon Skirt Society would like to thank its corporate sponsors. Oglala Tribal Education Agency, Cheyenne River Youth Project, Robert and Rebecca Pohlad, HoganHouse Studio (Larissa Fast Horse) Great Plains Tribal Leadership Health Board, Thunder Valley, After School Alliance, Division of Indian Work, Drs. Tucker-Kudrna-Holec-Young, Native Hope, Perry Kudrna, Dakota Charitable Foundation, Unify Home Lending Inc., Avera Health, Synchrony, Kujira, The HomeSlice Media Group, Marin Community Foundation, Wild Idea, and The Dignity Initiative, Inc.

Proceeds from this fundraising event will help the families of our MMIWC2S Red Ribbon Skirt Society | Facebook #redribbonskirtsociety

The event will be at the Holiday Inn Rapid City Downtown, 505 North 5th Street, Rapid City, SD 57701.

For more information contact: Lily Mendoza at 605-431-8231/lilym@rap.midco.net.

