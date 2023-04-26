City to reopen remote disposal sites beginning next Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Starting next Monday, May 1, remote disposal facilities at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North sites will be open for the season.

City Solid Waste Division officials provide the following information regarding services that will be available at the sites, commencing next Monday:

REMOTE DISPOSAL SITES: Remote yard waste containers will be available for disposing of yard waste at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North sites. The remote sites will also contain plastic and cardboard recycling containers. The dumping of trash or other items is prohibited at both sites. Yard waste, plastic, and cardboard items must be placed inside the containers at the remote sites. These sites are to be used for residential purposes only. Commercial use is prohibited.

RAPID CITY LANDFILL: The transfer site located at the entrance of the Landfill is open 24/7. The site provides containers for yard waste, newspaper, cardboard, and mixed recycling items year-round. The dumping of trash or other items is prohibited. Commercial use is prohibited.

