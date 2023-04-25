Teaching sustainability between two sister cities

Officials from Rapid City's sister city sat down with Mayor Steve Allender to have a talk about sustainability.
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:12 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Monday, a discussion about sustainability took place at Rapid City Hall between two cities an ocean apart.

The conversation centered around what representatives from Apolda, Germany, and Rapid City are doing to help increase or maintain efficient, sustainable concepts for the city’s infrastructure. This comes after VHS Kreisvolkshochschule Weimarer Land head of school and adult education Fanny Kratzer and MDR Thuringia journalist Conney Mauroner attended the Western Dakota Tech Earth Day Expo on April 22, where they learned what families are doing to be more sustainable.

During the sit-down discussion between the officials from Apolda and Mayor Steve Allender, ideas on how both cities could be more sustainable were passed around.

“The idea of continuing the cooperation between the fire departments or the police departments, even just with active citizens, would get them thinking about sustainability,” said Kratzer. “There are so many things that can continue to work.”

While Apolda and Rapid City may be on different continents, Mayor Steve Allender expressed that the two cities are not as different as one may think and encouraged continued support to learn from one city to another.

The enclosure will feature various plants such as tomatoes, peppers, and even some citrus and...
Western Dakota Tech new geothermal greenhouse brings new opportunities for students and agriculture producers
Spearfish hosted its 29th annual Taste of Spearfish. This year, record-breaking numbers of...
Tastiest time of the year in Spearfish
