Sturgis bus stop safety concerns some parents

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School bus stops shouldn’t be dangerous, but some Sturgis parents believe at least one in their district is.

A four-lane highway is less than ideal for anyone to cross, let alone young children, but that’s exactly what’s happening for the children who live in the mobile home parks along Boulder Canyon Highway. Parents in these neighborhoods have organized to try and create change surrounding how the stretch of road is handled in the future.

“Definitely I think there needs to either be like a crosswalk with signals for kids or pedestrians even. There definitely needs to be a couple of stop lights down here, this is not a zone of traffic anymore, it’s busy,” said Angel Pisani, a concerned parent.

Pisani also says changing the existing bus route could help. She suggests having the buses enter the neighborhood, rather than stop on the highway, could solve the issue as well.

Another parent said she was raised to believe helping people crossing the street is a small kindness, and shouldn’t be a burden for children.

“I grew up as a Girl Scout and as a Girl Scout we learned to help people cross the highway cross the roads. So did the Boy Scouts. I remember my great grandmother telling me stories of law enforcement getting out and helping children cross the streets that needed assistance but we’re not seeing it anymore,” said Catharine Van Dorn, the organizer of the cause.

Van Dorn says she feels law enforcement are not taking a close enough look at the issue and Harlow’s Bus Service has not responded to her. We reached out to Harlow’s for comment, but they declined to respond.

