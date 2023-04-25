Rapid City Arts Council receives $65,000 to expand arts education

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The John T. Vucurevich Foundation has granted the Rapid City Arts Council a $65,000 grant to expand equitable arts education for Rapid City’s youth and young adults. RCAC’s Dahl Arts Center and school-based youth-centered programs will be supported by this grant.

Programs include art classes, winter and summer camps, a teaching artist program for public school classrooms, third-grade art tours, after-school and Saturday art studios, and mural projects for justice-involved youth. Philanthropic support by JTVF and other private foundations enables RCAC to offer these programs to the public at no cost or with scholarships available.

“The arts are part of providing a quality education that prepares students to become well-rounded, engaged citizens with the creative problem-solving skills that the world demands,” said Jacqui Dietrich, Executive Director of the RCAC. “But the arts are not readily accessible through public education locally. Our focus is expanding diverse arts opportunities for all our community’s youth and young adults, especially where affordability is a barrier. This grant will help us to reach an estimated 5,000 youth this year alone. It’s my aspiration that we reach 100 percent of our community’s youth and young adults in my tenure.”

“The Rapid City Arts Council is grateful to receive continued support from the John T. Vucurevic Foundation,” said Eirik Heikes, president of the RCAC Board of Directors. RCAC arts education programming reaches people of all ages and abilities as part of our mission to provide inclusive, innovative, and inspiring arts opportunities. The support from JTVF is fuel for providing inclusive programming that benefits our diverse youth population, regardless of economic status.”

