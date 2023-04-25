Rapid City 20th year in a row of drinking water excellence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For the 20th consecutive year, the City of Rapid City has been recognized with the Secretary’s Award for Drinking Water Excellence by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

City Water Superintendent Eric Boyda received the award recently at the annual South Dakota Section of the American Water Works Association conference in Yankton.

Boyda said the award underscores the commitment of Rapid City workers to the priority of providing quality water to the community and its residents.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized for this achievement each year for the past twenty years,” said Boyda. “The award is a symbol of pride in the hard work and dedicated efforts put in by our water system specialists. It’s a commitment we take very seriously and we appreciate the recognition.”

Mayor Steve Allender also shared his appreciation for the City receiving the award.

“The City of Rapid City is greatly honored to receive this recognition for twenty consecutive years,” said Allender. “Providing and maintaining quality drinking water to our community and area residents continues to be a top priority and I commend the hard work of our employees who work to achieve that goal and they deserve this honor.”

More than 78,000 customers in Rapid City receive an average of 10.1 million gallons of water per day from the city’s surface water and groundwater from nearby wells. More than 26,000 utility customers receive utility billing and account services from the Water Division, which treats and distributes more than 3.6 billion gallons of water annually.

