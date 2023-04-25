Public Works meeting approves fire department training developments

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Fire Department is expanding its training facilities and They began that process today. In a Public Works meeting three items on the agenda that pertained to the training facility were approved.

“In 2017 we lost our training tower and our training facility. The City Council approved us being able to build a new tower on a new piece of property out on Creek Dr so this is phase one for that to happen,” said Jason Culberson, Fire Chief for RCFD.

In terms of what was approved, the department asked for permission to start construction on an H lot that would be built along the highway. A utility easement so that the department could access certain parts of the land, and a request to refrain from building a sidewalk along the property line until a later date.

Culberson says that the building will start seeing use around mid-October.

