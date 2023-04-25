Higher sales tax in the last few months compared to last year

By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City’s sales tax receipts for the first two months of 2023 are nearly 5.5% higher than the first two months of 2022.

The January and February general fund sales tax receipts total nearly $5.5 million ($5,484,339). The total is 5.48% higher than the sales tax receipts from January and February of 2022 ($5,199,166). According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the rate of inflation for the Midwest Region in January was 6.0 percent, 5.6 percent for February, and 4.9 percent for March. The City will receive the sales tax receipts report from the State of South Dakota next month.

“The January and February numbers are steadily higher than years past,” said City Finance Director Daniel Ainslie. “Our receipts are keeping close or steady with the rate of month-to-month inflation rates for our region.”

For 2022, the City’s sales tax receipts totaled more than $38.4 million, a record for annual sales tax receipts in the community. The total was 6.46% higher than the previous record of just over $36 million in 2021.

