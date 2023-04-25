2023 Workforce Education Grant recipients announced

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - Five South Dakota Workforce Education Grants, totaling $822,250 have been awarded to South Dakota public school districts.

“Career and technical education connects students with experiences that prepare them for postsecondary, and ultimately, the workforce. CTE coursework brings relevance to the educational experience, while students gain exposure to potential careers,” said Secretary of Education Joseph Graves. “I applaud these districts for investing in their students’ futures in this manner.”

The grant program aims to fundamentally alter programs for career and technical education. Students who participate in high-quality CTE programs acquire the knowledge, abilities, and experiences necessary to prepare for postsecondary education and the workplace. Modern CTE programs are built on partnerships between secondary education, postsecondary education, and business and industry.

Edgemont School District received $84,975 to purchase heavy equipment simulators for the architecture and construction program. Wall School District received $225,000 for the construction of a CTE addition to expand the current space.

Parker School District, Sioux Falls School District, and Woonsocket School District also received funds for differing construction projects.

