2023 Rising Star of the West finalists: Faith Stoddard

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s time for the finals in this year’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest.

You’ll hear from our four finalists over the next four weeks, as they compete for a total of $7500 in scholarships from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. This year’s winner heads off to college with a $4,000 scholarship.

A lover of the arts, Faith Stoddard is a senior at Rapid City Christian, wrapping up her high school days under the spotlight.

“I’ve been doing theater since sixth grade. It’s always been a passion to just take on roles and become people I never would have dreamed of being,” Faith said. “I’ve also gotten to work crew and manage all kinds of things, help build props, sets, costumes, and discover a love of makeup. I’ve even gotten to help being a stage manager, which has been really fun.”

To end her high school career, Faith starred as Lucy Pevensie in her school’s rendition of The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe.

But theater isn’t her only love. She not only spends time on the ground but in the air as well.

“I used to be in the circus. I was a professional cirque artist doing areal silks, areal lyra, doing different apparatuses,” Faith continued. “I’ve been working on a manuscript actually, just based off ideas. I’ve really been inspired by Veronica Roth who wrote the Divergent series. She wrote that first book when she was a senior in high school and I figured, ‘Why can’t I do the same?’”

This is the same motivation that pushed her to compete in the Rising Star of the West scholarship contest to help her in future endeavors.

“I will be attending Black Hills State University,” said Faith. “I’ll be pursuing an online degree in psychology and see where life takes me.”

