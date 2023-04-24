Trinity Eco Prayer Park sees prescribed burn over the weekend

Trinity Eco Prayer Park underwent a prescribed burn to help maintain future plant life.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 8:50 AM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City may have smelled a little smoky today (SUNDAY). A prescribed burn was performed downtown today (Sunday) to freshen up the wildlife.

Trinity Eco Prayer Park is a small patch of plant life between the Pennington County Court and Trinity Lutheran Church. The park is privately owned and free for public use. More importantly, it is set up to emulate five biomes from all over the state. Ken Steinken, the park director, says Sunday’s prescribed burn for the park helps to encourage the natural growth of plants and helps them to develop as they would in the wild.

“So part of the park management plan is to every few years simulate that natural phenomena and burn the park. Set fire to the park and give the plants a chance to do what they’re used to,” said Steinken.

In addition to helping the park…smaller-scale burns like this can be used by the fire department to train for bigger fires. Wildlife Mitigation Lieutenant Eric O’Connor says things like this also help the public to understand that fire can be used as a tool when done carefully. He added this also presents an opportunity to document the progress of plant growth.

“It’ll be really exciting we’re actually going to set up a bunch of photo plots to observe the different fire effects and to see the ecological benefit of a fire,” said O’Connor.

Steinken says the park needs to undergo a burn like this every few years to maintain healthy plant life.

