RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - When the sun is shining and a long walk in the park sounds like the ideal day, why not enjoy it with the paw-fect companion by your side? Meet Rose, this week’s Black Hills Fox pet of the week.

Rose is a two-year-old black and tan shepherd. With a gentle heart and friendly nature, she would be a perfect fit for anyone looking for a loyal and devoted best friend. Rose has recently given birth to nine puppies, who are also up for adoption, but despite her circumstances, she is a good listener, and eager to please; which makes loving Rose a breeze. She enjoys long walks and her calming presence will allow anyone to feel safe and relaxed as they take on a new life together.

While she is a little timid, Rose is looking for a fresh start after her time in the shelter, and just like a flower, Rose can’t wait to bloom this Spring in her fur-ever home.

Rose is available at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, open at 11 a.m. every day.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.