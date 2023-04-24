Pauwels, Haley giving BHSU life in difficult season

Six games left in regular season
Gianna Haley, Black Hills State Softball
Gianna Haley, Black Hills State Softball(Ben Burns)
By Ben Burns
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 10:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills State softball team has had a tough time coming across wins in 2023, but there have been at least two players that have had standout seasons with the Yellow Jackets. Ben Burns spoke to Ashlynn Pauwels and Gianna Haley to learn more about what makes them integral parts of the team.

