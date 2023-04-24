Most music competitions don’t include pen and paper

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City area elementary school students and the Black Hills Symphony were at Stevens High School on Saturday for the memory music competition. The students had to identify the title, major work, and composer of ten selections throughout musical history.

But it’s harder than it sounds.

“These students learn these songs, and they hear like a 10-second excerpt of a 7-second, 7-minute song, and they identify them properly because they are just used to learning all the little details of each song. It’s been a really good program it helps them work on memorization skills,” said Black Hawk Elementary music teacher Lani Anderson.

The music memory event started 25 years ago by a previous RCAS superintendent who learned about the program in Texas and thought it was a fantastic way for students to showcase what they learned.

“That’s kind of how it was birthed as a way to really strengthen kids’ listening skills, and then you can really get into deep conversations about, okay, so what was the evidence of why you knew that it was that song, what was this specifically that you heard why were the string sessions bouncing along really lightly and how intricate they can start getting into those details listening to them,” said South Canyon Elementary music teacher Heidi Long-lind.

Each five-person team was selected from classes throughout the district and competed against teams from other RCAS schools.

“They have an individual opportunity to score a good scoring gets an award, If the team places in the top five in the district, they go to a final round, and they change the orchestration of the timber, and they have to identify that as a team, but everything else is individual up to that point,” said Anderson.

