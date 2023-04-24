Let’s start thinking creatively! Summer art camp coming to the Dahl Arts Center

The Dahl Arts Center located on Seventh Street in Rapid City, provides kids with summer art programs all summer long.
By Ezra Garcia
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:01 PM MDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Arts Council is going to offer Summer Art Camps for Kids in 1st - 7th grade. Camps begin the week of June 5 and end on July 28. Camps are offered weekly and monthly. Families in need of financial assistance can apply for scholarships, and groups of siblings and multiple camps can receive discounts.

The two classes provided each week serve grades 1 - 3 and 4 - 7 respectively. Grade levels are based on the 2023-2024 school year. Weekly camps run from Monday to Thursday. Monthly Clay Camps are held each Friday.

The instructors planning and showing these camps keep the Public Guidelines for Expressions Training, and every week covers distinctive mediums, techniques, and approaches to art. Some camp themes include: From Imagination to Reality, Basic Mediums with a Twist, Clay Camp, Printmaking, Oodles of Doodles, Animation, Self Portraits, and Weaving.

Camps will be held on the education side of the Dahl Arts Center, entering the facility via the Kansas City Street Entrance into the Bruce H. Lien Cultural Cafe & Gallery.

Summer art camp for kids poster.
Summer art camp for kids poster.(RCAS)

Students are encouraged to register early to reserve their spot in the camp, as spots are limited.

