CNN, Don Lemon part ways

Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel...
Don Lemon arrives at the Pre-Grammy Gala on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:31 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Tucker Carlson isn’t the only big departure from cable news on Monday.

CNN and Don Lemon have parted ways.

“Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years. We wish him well and will be cheering him on in his future endeavors,” CNN said in a Twitter post.

The journalist confirmed his departure on social media, saying he had been terminated and was “stunned.”

Lemon said he had been informed by his agent that he was let go.

“After 17 years at CNN, I would have thought that someone at management would have the decency to contact me directly,” he said. “It is clear that there are some larger issues at play.”

Lemon had been under fire recently in connection with comments he made about presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s age.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man charged with felony hit and run, resulted in death
With lots to choose between beer & wine and foods from 13 of your favorite restaurants, the...
Time to eat at one of the tastiest events in Spearfish
Student organization 'Young Americans for Liberty'
A student organization at Black Hills State University is raising their voices
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
The goal of the Wild Women Coalition is to create a safe and welcoming community for women to...
Kick off at the Trailhouse in Custer: all wild women welcome

Latest News

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
FILE - Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel...
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News, network confirms
Tucker Carlson out at Fox News
FILE - Olympic-medalist and former Moët Hennessy executive Herb Douglas attends the unveiling...
1948 Olympic bronze medalist Herb Douglas dead at 101