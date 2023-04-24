All city park restrooms open for season next Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - All of Rapid City’s park restrooms will be open by this time next week.

Fifteen restroom facilities throughout the community will open for the season next Monday. The list includes facilities at Legacy Commons, Canyon Lake Park (multiple facilities), Storybook Island, Robbinsdale Park (upper and lower park facilities), Old Storybook Island, Horace Mann Park, Wilderness Park, College Park, Wilson Park, Mary Hall Park, and 32nd Street. The restroom facilities at the Memorial Park Band Shell are open for special events.

Four restrooms in the City’s park system – Sioux Park, Vickie Powers Park, Skyline Wilderness, and the Parkview Tennis Courts – opened April 1 joining the Founders Park and Canyon Lake West facilities, which are open year-round.

