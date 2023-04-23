Time to eat at one of the tastiest events in Spearfish

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hills’ biggest culinary festival comes to Spearfish, so be prepared to indulge a bit. With lots to choose between beer & wine and foods from 13 of your favorite restaurants, the 29th Annual Taste of Spearfish arrives on Monday, April 24 starting at the Spearfish Park Pavilion starting at 5:30 p.m.

Heather Giffrow, Executive Director of the Spearfish Chamber adds that the Taste of Spearfish will be a great opportunity for guests to try the area’s best restaurants and sample dishes from their menu fav’s. Giffrow also says there will be some multicultural dishes on the smorgasbord of delicacies along with desserts and fun for the whole family. Admission is $5 per person (5 and under are free) and $1 per ticket. Food and drink samples will range from 1- 4 tickets. The event will go on until 7 p.m.

