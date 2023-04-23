Team up with the best and kickstart your professional career

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Shortening up the lengthy time it can take to find a job can be the best move for someone’s career development, and matching with an experienced expert has more advantages than you might think.

“People sometimes think working with a coach or mentor is just us telling them what to do,” says, business guide and executive coach, Lezlie Snoozy-Kaitfors, “What it’s really about is developing personal goals and defining what you’re looking for in a career. Coachees and mentees gain a new outside perspective on business challenges and have help navigating them which allows them to see the bigger picture. Development is also key to this working relationship, defining passions and creating game plans to reach career goals.”

Snoozy-Kaitfors explains when is the right time to work with a coach or mentor, “If you or your business is struggling with creating consistent and scalable goals, accountability, or alignment within your organization or career. Right now a huge topic for businesses is culture. Working with a business coach or mentor can help your business create an authentic culture. Before you can build an authentic culture for your business, your leadership needs to be aligned, developed, and prepared to support your business’ culture as the first step. Coaches and mentors can help today’s business leaders work on self-development that will benefit the entire team. Many people think working with a coach or mentor is reserved for executives in the C-Suite, but really anyone could benefit from working with one. It also expands your business network and can build potential career connections.”

You can find out more about coach and mentor service offerings at www.risingthebiz.com

Or you can find information about Pinnacle Business Guides at www.pinnaclebusinessguides.com and find a guide near you.

Click on the video above for more information.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.