Mild temperatures return for a few days

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see gradually clearing skies and it will be a little chilly with temperatures in the 20s, with the wind’s temperatures will feel like they are in the teens at times. For the next few days, we will be slowly warming for Sunday and Monday with winds becoming lightly breezy and southerly by Sunday afternoon with highs in the 50s for some locations. It will be mild on Monday with temperatures likely in the 50s for some, but skies do become mostly cloudy with showers possible later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with rain showers possible at times and highs in the 40s, however, temperatures will return to the 50s for the second half of next week, mostly after Wednesday with the potential for some locations to climb into the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

