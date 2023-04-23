Kick off at the Trailhouse in Custer: all wild women welcome

The goal of the Wild Women Coalition is to create a safe and welcoming community for women to...
The goal of the Wild Women Coalition is to create a safe and welcoming community for women to develop outdoor skills while igniting a passion for conserving and sustaining public lands.(Wild Women Coalition)
By Ezra Garcia
Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Black Hills Parks & Forests Association is teaming up with local Custer businesses, The Trailhouse, and the South Dakota Outdoor Shop to launch a women’s outdoor skills programming called the Wild Women Coalition. They are hosting a Kick-off Event on Saturday, May 13, at the Trailhouse, 148 Gordon St. Custer, SD.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., expert instructors will provide a preview of their classes, which include outdoor photography, mindfulness and nature journaling, fire building, and more. The South Dakota Outdoor Shop will host a happy hour party following the lunch provided by the Custer Beacon.

Participants must be at least 12 years old and accompanied by an adult if younger than 18. The cost is $45 for BHPFA members and $60 for non-members, pre-registration is required. For out-of-town visitors, the SoDak Base Camp is offering a special price for the weekend on their short-term rentals.

Visit www.blackhillsparks.org to learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man charged with felony hit and run, resulted in death
Student organization 'Young Americans for Liberty'
A student organization at Black Hills State University is raising their voices
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man says he was denied access to business because of service dog
AT&T towers are now available to enhance cell service for first responders and customers.
Cell phone company creates more towers to help first responders

Latest News

With lots to choose between beer & wine and foods from 13 of your favorite restaurants, the...
Time to eat at one of the tastiest events in Spearfish
Shortening up the lengthy time it can take to find a job can be the best move for someone’s...
Team up with the best and kickstart your professional career
Food is served up at a past Taste of Spearfish event.
Join the fun at the 29th Annual Taste of Spearfish
A Save the Date for the 2023 Performing Arts Center of Rapid City Pop-Up party revealed a...
Go back in time at the Performing Arts Center annual Pop-Up Party reveal