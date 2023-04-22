Man charged with felony hit and run, resulted in death

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The man charged with felony hit & run in the death of a 14-year girl last October was in court Friday.

Jordan Hare is accused of running-over Nevaeha Brave Heart, fleeing the scene, and washing his vehicle after the incident.

During Friday’s hearing the court spoke about setting a future non-evidentiary hearing, but that will be arranged between the defense and the prosecution.

The state did put in a motion for a protective order which 7th circuit judge Matt Brown signed.

The courtroom was packed with family, friends, and supporters of Brave Heart.

”Just open their eyes and see that this wasn’t an accident that happened to my daughter, and she’s really missed by everybody, and I pray that justice be served,” said Heather Bettelyoun, Brave Hearts mother.

“I think we need more supporters and justice done for Nevaeh because what happened here is nothing to get brushed under the rug,” said Anita Brave Heart, grandmother of Nevaeha Brave Heart.

A supporter of the family did say this case should be important to the community. He says this is an existing problem in the area and is about racism, he also hopes people will continue to show up for Brave Heart and her family.

