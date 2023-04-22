Less wind and a slow warm up in store for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Tonight, we will see partly cloudy skies and it will be a little chilly with temperatures in the 20s, with the wind’s temperatures will feel like they are in the teens at times. A wind advisory will remain in effect for Meade, eastern Pennington, Jackson, Haakon, and Ziebach counties until 9 pm tonight. For the next few days, it will not be as cold and windy this weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday with winds gusting up to 20 miles per hour at times. Some areas look like they will creep into the 50s by Sunday! Skies will remain partly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday with winds becoming lightly breezy and southerly by Sunday afternoon. It will be mild on Monday with temperatures likely in the 50s for some, but skies do become mostly cloudy with showers possible later in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a bit cooler with rain showers possible at times and highs in the 40s, however, temperatures will return to the 50s for the second half of next week, mostly after Wednesday with the potential for some locations to climb into the 60s by Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.