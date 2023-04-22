Go back in time at the Performing Arts Center annual Pop-Up Party reveal

The Pop Up Party fundraiser event happens each year in a secret location
By Alena Neves
Updated: 21 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A save the date for the 2023 Performing Arts Center of Rapid City Pop-Up party revealed a “Time-Capsule” theme for the June 30th fundraiser.

Attendees gather your friends and plan for this summer celebration extravaganza to help support the operations of the Performing Arts Center of Rapid City and resident organizations, Black Hills Community Theatre, Black Hills Symphony Orchestra, Black Hills Showcase Chorus, Rapid City Children’s Chorus and the Shrine of Democracy Chorus.

Executive Director, Nick Johnson, and Pop-Up Committee Member Kristol McKie add that this year’s event will paint a picture as they go back in time and tap into the memories of the past in each decorative-themed table design. Attendees will show their creativity with each table decor and their own picnic dinner in the theme of the event. The Performing Arts Center will provide tents, tables, chairs, and even a bottle of wine and a commemorative wine glass for each attendee.

As always the location of the event will be revealed the day of, Friday, June 30 at 2 p.m. Tickets will be available by May 12 at www.performingartsrc.org or www.bhct.org

If people want to sponsor or get involved, Contact Nick at executive@performingartsrc.org.

To watch the full reveal click on the video above.

