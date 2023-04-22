CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment

CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment. (Source: WFAA, JACKSON FAMILY, THE AFIYA CENTER, CNN)
By Kevin Reece
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas couple has been reunited with their newborn nearly a month after child protective services removed the infant from their care.

The situation began with a dispute over treatment for jaundice that quickly turned into a controversy, drawing national attention.

At an emotional news conference on April 6, Rodney and Temecia Jackson talked about the successful home birth of their baby Mila.

But after a routine checkup three days later, a pediatrician recommended treatment for the infant and alerted CPS when the parents refused.

“I felt like they had stolen my baby,” Temecia Jackson said.

After being removed from her home, baby Mila was in CPS custody for 22 days with her parents allowed to see her once a week.

A court hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but a CPS spokesperson said a recommendation was made for a dismissal of the case to the assistant district attorney.

And baby Mila has now been returned to her parents.

Emma Roth, a Pregnancy Justice staff attorney, says the team is relieved that the Jackson family is reunited but it doesn’t undo the harm.

Roth alleges that the family’s ordeal shows the trauma of the hospital-to-CPS pipeline and is something that terrorizes Black families and something that should never happen.

A spokesperson for CPS did not immediately respond to such allegations.

As for what’s next?

The family’s legal team says they won’t get justice until everyone involved in removing Mila from her parents is held accountable.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man says he was denied access to business because of service dog
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Jordan Hare, 27 of Rapid City, is charged with felony hit and run following the death of...
Man charged with felony hit and run, resulted in death
NDN Collective
NDN Collective says RCAS has created school-to-prison pipeline
Rising Star of the West 2023

Latest News

Witnesses captured footage of a fire on a Connecticut bridge after a tanker crash. (Twitter /...
Officials identify truck driver killed in fiery Connecticut bridge crash
An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys, 9-year-old Aldo Torrez (left) and 13-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for 2 New Mexico children
A former prison guard who is named in documents detailing a convicted killer’s early release...
Former prison guard poses as inmate’s sister to visit convicted killer, officials say
CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment.
Family gets baby back from CPS after 22 days