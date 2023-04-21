Teachers & students Purple Up for Month of the Military Child

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Teachers at Vandenberg Elementary in Box Elder braved the wind Friday to hand out bagels to students and parents for the Month of the Military Child.

Around 40% of students at the Douglas School District have at least one parent in the military. Students and staff dressed in purple to show support for military-connected children and the role they have in the armed forces community.

“A lot of our kids have families that are over-seas and the more support we can give them the better they excel in school,” says Jamie Williams an instructional leader at Vandenberg Elementary.

Williams says the bagel drive offers a chance for teachers to talk with parents.

