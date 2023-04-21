Teachers & students Purple Up for Month of the Military Child

Teachers hand out bagels to parents and students for Month of the Military Child.
Teachers hand out bagels to parents and students for Month of the Military Child.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) - Teachers at Vandenberg Elementary in Box Elder braved the wind Friday to hand out bagels to students and parents for the Month of the Military Child.

Around 40% of students at the Douglas School District have at least one parent in the military. Students and staff dressed in purple to show support for military-connected children and the role they have in the armed forces community.

“A lot of our kids have families that are over-seas and the more support we can give them the better they excel in school,” says Jamie Williams an instructional leader at Vandenberg Elementary.

Williams says the bagel drive offers a chance for teachers to talk with parents.

