NDN Collective says RCAS has created school-to-prison pipeline

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - NDN Collective says this year, more than ever, students and parents have experienced racism at Rapid City Area Schools.

NDN Collective questions the RCAS zero-tolerance racism policy. They say if the policy were enforced, they would not hear about racism in the schools, every day. For instance, NDN Collective says the diversion program is creating a school-to-prison pipeline. Where students are sent to a School Resource Officer (SRO) to solve an issue, rather than with school administration.

“Criminalizing students that otherwise would just be maybe in-school suspension if it was extreme. Many are being diverted into the SRO process that it’s alarming and at times seems illegal,” says Andy Iron Shell, a community organizer with NDN Collective.

Iron Shell says the big goal is to have an Indigenous student representative who acts as a liaison to the school, giving students a safe option to share instances of racism.

NDN Collective held a town hall, “Rapid City vs Racism,” on Thursday, and RCAS leaders were invited. NDN Collective says the town hall was to create a supportive place with constructive discussions.

At this time RCAS has not responded for comment. The school’s discrimination policy also could not be located.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.