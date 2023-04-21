Healthwatch: Getting ready for a 5k


By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:40 PM MDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As the days grow warmer and longer, William Smith, a physical therapist with Monument Health, talks about preparing for a 5k.

“A 5k run is a little over 3 miles and can be a great way to stay active, enjoy beautiful scenery, and raise awareness for a good cause or a local organization,” said Smith.

He explained that not everyone can do a 5k right away but that anyone can get ready in as little as two months.

“You can slowly and safely train your body to run a 5k in as little as two months even if you haven’t been regularly active. By starting with thirty-minute increments of running and walking you can safely work your way up to an entire 5k length without stopping,” said Smith.

He emphasized the importance of warming yourself up before doing any physical exercise as well. Additionally, he wants people to be mindful of how much water they take in.

“It’s also important to make sure you have enough fluids and stay hydrated to reduce your risk of heat injury and help your body to work to its full potential,” said Smith.

