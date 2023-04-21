Another cold and windy day today, with some snow showers.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - More wind, more cold temperatures today and more snow showers! A Wind Advisory is in effect for the western South Dakota plains. Snow showers have resulted in slick roads in the Black Hills this morning - be careful!

The winds will slowly subside Saturday as low pressure moves east. Temperatures will warm up this weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and 50s on Sunday.

A complicated forecast next week: showers will develop late Monday and Tuesday, but longer range guidance has been inconsistent on the exact path of next week’s trough. Overall, it does appear that the heaviest precipitation may end up being south of KOTA Territory, but we’ll keep an eye on this system and will update the forecast as necessary. At least temperatures will be near normal next week - not nearly as cold as it’s been late this week!

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.