As the weather gets nicer, being aware of your surroundings is key

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With recent violence across the United States, knowing self-defense which is the use of reasonable force to protect yourself from being attacked, is an important skill to have.

“Always be vigilant; that doesn’t mean to be hyper-aware in walking around fearful, but put away your phone, use your eyes, and use your ears to be aware of what’s happening around you,” said Program Manager Mike Buckingham for Buckingham’s ATA Martial Arts.

Buckingham continues by saying to trust your gut. If something doesn’t feel right remove yourself from that situation.

“I have even seen things where people set up secret text messages, you know where they ask about a favor on How’s Uncle Joe doing? And that’s a clue for them that somethings wrong,” said Buckingham.

According to SecurityProUSA, one technique to use in an attack is to cause an injury that will make your attacker retreat. Buckingham has six self-defense tips if you do find yourself in a dangerous situation.

“Make good choices, be aware of your surroundings, trust your gut, leave, fight until the fight is over, and then report it,” said Buckingham.

If you feel threatened or see someone else being attacked, don’t hesitate to call 911.

