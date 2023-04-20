Supporting the Lakota Oyate’s youth at a young age

New Rapid City organization is hoping to curb the number of students not graduating from high school.
New Rapid City organization is hoping to curb the number of students not graduating from high school.(Humberto Giles-Sanchez)
By Humberto Giles-Sanchez
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:55 PM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For some students, finding that academic push is hard enough. For others, adding socio-economic issues adds another level of hardship throughout their lives that could eventually deter them from finishing high school. Friends of the Children He Sapa in Rapid City is trying to change that.

The program pairs a mentor with a student as they begin their journey through the education system and stays with them through high school graduation. The focus is on building socio-emotional skills along with school success. Plus, helping children who are at a high risk of adverse life outcomes at an early age.

“The outcomes are actually to address graduation, GED, and attainment rates; also, to help the individual avoid the juvenile justice system and avoid early parenting,” said Friends of the Children executive director Dr. Valeriah Big Eagle. “Another thing that our program does is increase that cultural identity development.”

The Friends of the Children He Sapa in Rapid City is focused on working directly with the Lakota Oyate from the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation.

They are currently in the process of potentially partnering with Rapid City Area Schools and could see approval for the memorandum on May 2.

If you want more information about Friends of the Children, follow the hyperlink to their website.

