Stevens football and soccer signees-Gustafson Builders Athletes of the Week

Raider standouts ready to take their game to the college level
4-19 Stevens signings
4-19 Stevens signings
By Vic Quick
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:11 PM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Stevens quarterback Jed Jenson has signed on the dotted line to continue his football career at Dakota Wesleyan. Julian Scott will play football and compete in track and field for Northern State. The Raiders Zack Williams signed to play soccer at Metro State. Ryan Gaughan is headed to Culver Stockton college in Missouri.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man says he was denied access to business because of service dog
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Troy American Horse is trying to inspire the community that helped him get back on his feet.
Giving back to the community that helped him get back on his feet
The updates to the park include redoing the stairs and building a new side walk.
Despite construction, Rapid City’s iconic Dinosaur Park opens May 1
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

Latest News

4-18 SDSU baseball
SDSU baseball team wins 7th straight
4-18 golf
Girls golfers hit the course for Pre Region and Cobbler/Raider Invite
4-17 Belle Fourche baseball
Belle Fourche earns impressive win over STM
4-17 fish
Big Ol’ Fish-Royce Bachman