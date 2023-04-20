Rapid City Regional Airport reports a record-breaking first quarter

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Regional Airport welcomed 59,158 enplaned passengers (total number of passengers boarding the aircraft at RAP), an increase of 13.9% from the same period in 2022 and 1,463 enplanements over the previous record period from 2019.

“It’s encouraging to see the increasing number of passengers at our airport. This record-breaking trend not only highlights the growing demand for air travel in our region but also signifies the effectiveness of our efforts to provide a seamless travel experience. We are thrilled to continue serving our passengers and contributing to the growth of our industry,” said Airport Executive Director Patrick Dame.

The only full-service commercial airport in the Black Hills is Rapid City Regional Airport, which serves a number of major US cities. It is the mission of Rapid City Regional Airport to give a safe, environmentally responsible, and financially self-sustainable operation guaranteeing excellent administrations and offices.

