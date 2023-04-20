Mixology at Home – Whiskey Sour

This is one of the 10 drinks that every bartender, home or professional, should know.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Apr. 20, 2023
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We haven’t shown you all the top 10 cocktails even a home bartender should know. Here’s number 6, the whiskey sour. It’s another relatively simple cocktail that has always been a guest favorite.

It takes equal parts of whiskey, simple syrup, and lemon juice. I usually use two ounces of each, but that’s a pretty big drink. One and a half ounces is probably best.

Remember, simple syrup is one part water and one part sugar. Use demerara or raw sugar if you want that syrup to have a slightly more-sweet taste. We have some syrup recipes at this link.

There is a variation that includes egg white.

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 oz whiskey
  • 1 1/2 oz lemon juice
  • 1 1/2 oz simple syrup
  • Egg white

Directions: Separate the white from the yolk, and do a “dry shake,” shake the egg white in a shaker or tins without ice. Then you add the ice, whiskey, simple syrup, and lemon juice. Shake again to mix and chill, then strain into a coupe glass. Honestly, you can use any glass.

Click here for all the Mixology at Home recipes.

Teaching about different Eastern European cultures through music
