The Affordable Connectivity Program gives phones and internet to those in need

Phones like these could be selected by those that qualify.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In the modern age we can take a lot for granted. Access to a way to communicate with your family or boss just may be one of those things.

A government program called the Affordable Connectivity Program seeks to ensure no one is left without some form of communication. Those who qualify would receive a credit on their cell phone or internet bill that would allow them to get service from any providers that participate in the program. An area manager from Cricket Wireless says the need for a phone is more vital today than it once was.

“Help those in our area that can’t really afford a phone bill but need a phone ‘cause nowadays everyone needs a phone to get a job to make health appointments. So that’s what we’re out here trying to promote,” said Christina Terry, an area manager for Cricket Wireless.

Those interested in seeing if they qualify for this program can go to the FCC’s website about the program here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man says he was denied access to business because of service dog
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Troy American Horse is trying to inspire the community that helped him get back on his feet.
Giving back to the community that helped him get back on his feet
The updates to the park include redoing the stairs and building a new side walk.
Despite construction, Rapid City’s iconic Dinosaur Park opens May 1
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

Latest News

Crowd at day of excellence attending a presentation.
The Monument hosts day of excellence
Phones like this could be selected by those that qualify.
Affordable Connectivity Program offers phones to those who qualify
Buckingham's ATA Martial Arts
As the weather gets nicer, being aware of your surroundings is key
The South Dakota Board of Education Standards will be making a decision in Pierre on Monday...
New school standards frustrating officials, parents, and teachers alike