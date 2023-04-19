Windy and mild today; windy and colder Thursday and Friday.

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:23 AM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Brisk winds will develop into the morning hours today. Gusts could reach 50 mph or higher, especially in northwest and southwest South Dakota.

Rain and snow showers are possible at times across Wyoming and into Montana.

Strong winds and cooler air will continue Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible once again. Friday will be the coldest day of the forecast with many in the 30s. Gusts to 50 mph or higher are possible, which will add a bite to the air. Snow showers are possible both Thursday and Friday, mainly Hills, NE Wyoming and NW South Dakota. Southwest South Dakota may see snow showers Thursday night.

Temperatures will remain cooler on Saturday with highs in the 40s for many, but we do return to the 50s by Sunday. Near average temperatures linger into Monday, but we drop back down into the 40s by next Tuesday with a few showers possible early next week.

