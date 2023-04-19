Wind, rain, and snow showers on tap for Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Despite the cloud cover some locations managed to climb into the 40s to upper 50s this afternoon. Currently, we are still in the 40s to 50s with places in Custer County already falling into the 30s. Winds were a big topic for this afternoon in northern Meade, Butte, Harding, and Perkins counties as winds got up to 50s miles an hour, a wind advisory for the area will go until 8 pm tonight. We will continue to see isolated rain and snow showers tonight and into early Thursday. Tonight, we will fall into the 20s and 30s with a slight breeze.

Thursday temperatures will be cooler and range from the 30s to the 40s. Winds pick back up for Thursday as gusts could reach 50 mph at times. Rain and snow showers will be possible with overcast skies for much of the day. A few snow showers continue on Friday, mainly in the morning. Winds will gust up to 50 mph once again as highs will be in the 30s for many.

It will not be as cold this weekend with highs in the 40s on Saturday and some areas look like they will creep into the 50s by Sunday! Skies will remain partly cloudy on both Saturday and Sunday. It will be mild on Monday with temperatures likely in the 50s for some, but skies do become mostly cloudy with showers possible by the afternoon. Tuesday will be a bit cooler with showers possible at times and highs in the 40s, but temperatures will return to the 50s for the second half of next week with the potential for some locations to climb into the 60s.

