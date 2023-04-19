Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’ content to students, district says

A teacher in South Carolina has been fired after reportedly distributing inappropriate and unapproved content to students. (Source: WHNS)
By Alvieann Chandler and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:35 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - School officials in South Carolina say a teacher has been fired for handing out inappropriate content to her students.

According to the Spartanburg School District 6, officials were alerted about the incident that happened last week. They said it involved a 10th-grade class at Dorman High School

WHNS reports the school district discussed the allegations with the teacher regarding an “inappropriate” article and “unapproved” content that was distributed. She informed them that it was her personal choice to distribute the article and facilitate a discussion.

According to the district, the article was about an LGBTQ+ subgroup called the International Bear Brotherhood, which provides men a way to feel more connected to their identity.

After the discussion, the teacher was placed on administrative leave until an investigation was completed, the school district said.

Based on the information gathered, she was then terminated.

Officials said teachers recently attended a meeting that reminded them of the importance of having all questionable lessons and materials approved.

The school district did not immediately identify the teacher but said she also attended that meeting.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Models at the Culture Shock Festival
Many in Rapid City got a taste of Native American fashion on the runway
Gov. Noem signs executive order protecting second amendment rights during her speech last week...
True or false: Noem would be DeSantis’ VP if he’s elected POTUS
Troy American Horse is trying to inspire the community that helped him get back on his feet.
Giving back to the community that helped him get back on his feet
Dentistry With Heart program offering free dental services, May 5.
Dentistry With Heart program giving away free smiles
This center gives homeless people a place to stay during the day.
Homelessness in Rapid City and what contributes to it

Latest News

Every year Project Solutions volunteers to help clean up the city.
A company is working to keep the Black Hills trash free
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Biden pans McCarthy’s debt plan as ‘huge cuts’ to Americans
Electronics should be disposed of properly.
Don’t be trashy, dispose of your waste properly
New York City Police and Fire Department personnel cordon off an area in New York's Financial...
Parking garage collapses in NYC, killing 1; 5 injured