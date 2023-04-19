A small Black Hills area, is putting in work, to become a city

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KEVN) - The Black Hawk area has been around for 135 years, and now, they are trying to be recognized as a city.

Currently, the small town is in, what is called the petition phase. This phase involves members of Black Hawk gathering facts about the area, and sharing that information with others. The hope is, that after the required number of signatures is met, the county will then put it to a vote.

“The other outside entities, municipalities, and stuff might like to have us be part of their community. Well, we don’t want to, we want to be our own, we want to have our own seat at the table so to speak, to kind of control what happens here in Black Hawk, stays in Black Hawk,” said landowner Jesse Lewis.

If the vote does pass, the small town would then be incorporated and be able to form its own government. The boundaries for the town would extend from Interstate 90 to the tree line, and Merritt Road to Anderson Road.

To pass the petition phase, 400 to 500 signatures are needed, and these could be from anyone in the area. The community meets every Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the fire station.

