Rapid City students artwork on display for the “Best of the West” exhibit at the Dahl

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Arts Council’s “Best of the West” exhibit spotlights the artwork of Rapid City High School students as a tribute to the tremendous talent and dedication of area students and their teachers. Each year the exhibition highlights a multitude of artistic disciplines including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, collage, printmaking, pastels, drawing, and traditional arts.

Two art high school students, Vivienne and Ariana King, display some of their art pieces and explain why they saw the “Best of the West” as an opportunity. Ariana, an acrylic and oil painter shared how she was inspired by the loss of Native American women through violence and wanted to bring about awareness through her art. Vivienne, a photographer who specializes in pencil drawing says art allows her to communicate her feelings and express herself without words.

The “Best of the West” exhibit opens this Friday, April 21st beginning with a reception, which is open to the public from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dahl Arts Center.

