One-day event re-energizes professionals in Rapid City

Day of Excellence, a one-day event started 13 years ago.
Day of Excellence, a one-day event started 13 years ago.(KOTA/KEVN)
By Keith Grant
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:07 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - On Wednesday the Day of Excellence, a project of Leadership Rapid City, brought speakers to re-energize professionals of Rapid City.

The first Day of Excellence in 2009 had a goal “To promote a culture of excellence through personal and professional development resulting in stronger communities,” now the volunteers of the organization say it is more than that. With five different speakers’ people at the event hopes to re-energize professionals, especially as we head into the summer.

“Then we move into a really rainy season, which can bring who knows what to our area...flooding. So, this maybe is a little recharge, before that starts for us. So, we’re ready for whenever that happens, whether it’s today, tomorrow, or two months from now,” says Alexa White of the Pennington County Emergency Management.

Since the Day of Excellence started 13 years ago, it has become the area’s premiere event for personal and professional development.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy American Horse is trying to inspire the community that helped him get back on his feet.
Giving back to the community that helped him get back on his feet
The updates to the park include redoing the stairs and building a new side walk.
Despite construction, Rapid City’s iconic Dinosaur Park opens May 1
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies
Aladdin General Store
Wyoming’s oldest bar has plenty to offer for Sturgis Rally motorcyclists
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge

Latest News

K-9 drug detection dog Becky found drugs in a stranded motorist's car.
Note to drug runners: gas up!
The Rapid City Arts Council’s “Best of the West” exhibit spotlights the artwork of Rapid City...
Rapid City students artwork on display for the “Best of the West” exhibit at the Dahl
Rapid City skyline from Skyline Drive.
Rapid City plans now, to prevent financial issues in the future
Deer mounted
Disease is causing a decline in area’s deer population