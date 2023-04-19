Note to drug runners: gas up!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper arrested two people and recovered drugs and guns when he stopped to help a stranded driver on Interstate 80 on April 8.

The incident began when a driver ran out of gas east of Rock Springs when they ran out of gas. The trooper stopped to assist and smelled marijuana, according to a release from the WHP. The trooper became more suspicious when the driver could not explain where they were going.

Another person emerged from a nearby ditch a short while later and made their way toward the vehicle and trooper. This person could not provide a reasonable explanation for why he was so far out in the middle of nowhere, despite his claim that he was not associated with the vehicle.

The trooper detained both people while Becky the K-9 drug detection dog was used to find drugs in the vehicle. Upon Becky’s positive detection, the troopers searched the vehicle and found 13 ziplock baggies of suspected methamphetamine weighing approximately 11.5 pounds, 3.7 pounds of suspected marijuana, two THC vape cartridges, one pack of edibles, 37 Adderall pills, 2,186 Fentanyl M30 pills weighing approximately 185.3 grams, and two stolen pistols.

With further investigation, it was discovered both individuals were traveling together. They were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance plant form, controlled substance crystal form, controlled substance fentanyl, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, and possession of the stolen property.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.