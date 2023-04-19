Ending the Silence seeks to reduce the number of people impacted by violence

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been reported 8 out of 10 women have experienced some form of sexual assault or harassment in their life. Ending the Silence wants to put a stop to that.

The group focuses on Native Americans and according to the U-S Department of Justice Native American women are assaulted two and a half times more than any other ethnicity.

“Right now, we’re focusing on bringing more of those statistics out to the community here in Rapid because it’s an issue that just doesn’t affect native families it affects our entire community,” said Brandon Ferguson, the organizer of Ending the Silence.

This attitude was reflected Wednesday through numerous booths at the Health Expo held at the Monument.

Amber Oldfield, who works with Working Against Violence Inc. explained having more non-profits working together helps to increase the impact.

“We work with anyone and support anyone who’s experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking. We have advocates available 24 hours a day and case managers. We help people in the shelter and out of the shelter,” said Oldfield

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault or violence, don’t hesitate to reach out to Ending the Silence here or WAVI here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.