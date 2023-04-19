Ending the Silence seeks to reduce the number of people impacted by violence

A banner advocating for women that have been trafficked.
A banner advocating for women that have been trafficked.(KOTA KEVN)
By Cody Dennis
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s been reported 8 out of 10 women have experienced some form of sexual assault or harassment in their life. Ending the Silence wants to put a stop to that.

The group focuses on Native Americans and according to the U-S Department of Justice Native American women are assaulted two and a half times more than any other ethnicity.

“Right now, we’re focusing on bringing more of those statistics out to the community here in Rapid because it’s an issue that just doesn’t affect native families it affects our entire community,” said Brandon Ferguson, the organizer of Ending the Silence.

This attitude was reflected Wednesday through numerous booths at the Health Expo held at the Monument.

Amber Oldfield, who works with Working Against Violence Inc. explained having more non-profits working together helps to increase the impact.

“We work with anyone and support anyone who’s experienced domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, or human trafficking. We have advocates available 24 hours a day and case managers. We help people in the shelter and out of the shelter,” said Oldfield

If you or someone you know is a victim of sexual assault or violence, don’t hesitate to reach out to Ending the Silence here or WAVI here.

Copyright 2023 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sean and Landon Stevenson
Visually impaired man says he was denied access to business because of service dog
A 13-year-old boy from Columbus overdoses on Benadryl after taking a TikTok challenge.
13-year-old dies from overdose after attempting TikTok challenge
Troy American Horse is trying to inspire the community that helped him get back on his feet.
Giving back to the community that helped him get back on his feet
The updates to the park include redoing the stairs and building a new side walk.
Despite construction, Rapid City’s iconic Dinosaur Park opens May 1
Former US attorney and chair of the Democratic Party of South Dakota, Randy Seiler, has died.
South Dakota Democratic Party Chair Randy Seiler dies

Latest News

The South Dakota Board of Education Standards will be making a decision in Pierre on Monday...
New school standards frustrating officials, parents, and teachers alike
New school standards frustrating officials, parents, and teachers alike
New school standards frustrating officials, parents, and teachers alike
South Dakota education advocacy groups are warning that the newly adopted social studies...
Social studies standards opponents suggest teachers could leave the profession
Black Hawk Rd in South Dakota
A small Black Hills area, is putting in work, to become a city