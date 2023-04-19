Disease is causing a decline in area’s deer population

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease has led to a decline in the deer population. The disease affects whitetail deer and is caused by a virus spread by a biting midge.

A Game, Fish, and Parks map says In 2022, Meade County had three confirmed and 67 suspected cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease, with one confirmed in Pennington County, five confirmed and 43 suspected in Butte, and in Lawrence County, there were three confirmed and 18 suspected cases.

“But you know, if we have a particularly dry year, particularly wet year, you know, that’s going to affect them. You know, the whitetail have a condition that’s called blue tongue. You know where they, they get a mite, and that’ll kill the population off,” said Assistant Manager Mark Blote for First Stop Gun and Coin.

According to GF&P, there are 1,600 fewer whitetail deer currently in the Black Hills, meaning the state will have fewer tags available for the next hunting season.

“One thing that I’ve noticed is even though maybe the population is down a little bit, the quality of animals has increased like there are some bigger deer being harvested every year,” said Taxidermist owner Matthew Petterson.

To help the deer population regrow, GF&P plans to cut down on licenses. The recommendation is to reduce or remove the antler-less tags in the Black Hills for the next two years.

“Like the Elk, it can take 20 years to draw a tag, but that’s just what it is. Everybody wants to hunt an elk, and there’s only a limited amount of licenses. So it’s all just a matter of time, and you’ll get a tag,” said Petterson.

The Game, Fish, and Parks Commission will discuss recommendations and finalize license numbers at the May meeting.

