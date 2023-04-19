A company is working to keep the Black Hills trash free

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to a report done by the South Dakota tourism industry last year, a total of 14.4 million people visited South Dakota.

South Dakota is known for attractions such as Mount Rushmore, Crazy Horse, and of course the Black Hills.

However, when people look at the landscapes the state has to offer the last thing anyone wants to see is it littered with trash.

A company in Rapid City is working with the city to keep Skyline Drive clean by collecting trash along the side of the road.

“You know protect the World we play in; you want to make sure it’s a beautiful area for generations to enjoy. It’s important and this is a beautiful area, and we want to work to keep it that way,” said Kael Robarge-Golden, human resource director of Project Solutions.

Disposing of your trash illegally in South Dakota is considered a class two misdemeanor.

