2023 Black Hills Health Expo centered around ending the violence among native women and children

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The numbers speak for themselves, Native American women make up a significant portion of the missing and murdered cases with the murder rate ten times higher than the national average for women living on reservations. Murder is the third leading cause of death for Native women. While women and girls are the primary victims of violence and human trafficking among Native Americans, they are not alone. People of all ages are victims of these horrific crimes, including men, boys, infants, and the elderly.

To raise awareness in hopes to tackle the violence, activist group like “End the Violence” has organized the 2023 Black Hills Health Expo to deal with a way to reach the Native American community in a healthy way and curb violence against Native Americans.

Elaine Miles, professional actress and star of HBO MAX hit series “The Last of Us”, also “Northern Exposure” & “Smoke Signals” will be a featured speaker at the health expo today at the Monument in Rushmore Hall. Miles, a guest on “Good Morning Black Hills” speaks about in relation to the struggles of Native Americans, “it’s important to recognize and remember all victims of these crimes.”

Miles, who is from Pendleton, Oregon has gained respect in the American Indian community not only for portraying a Tlingit woman but for her efforts to make sure the character was a culturally accurate representation. Miles was named Native American Woman of the Year in 1993 and America’s Celebrity Indian of the Year in 1995.

The expo will go on all day today from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Click on the video to watch the entire interview.

