Water main break near Rapid City post office

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A water main break on St. Joseph Street between East Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue near the Rapid City Post Office was reported at approximately 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Water service is disrupted at the Rapid City Post Office, Engineer Tech Block, and two homes. The left eastbound land of St. Joseph Street will be closed during the repair process, but that closure may expand as necessary.

Drivers should use caution when in the affected area.

