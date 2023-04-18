Storms end early tonight; then cooler, windy weather moves in

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Showers and storms will exit the area by midnight, then strong winds will develop into the morning hours. Gusts could reach 50 mph or higher by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s for many tonight.

Highs will make their way into the 40s and 50s Wednesday. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible at times. Rain and snow showers are possible at times across Wyoming, the northern hills, northwest South Dakota and into Montana.

Strong winds and cooler air will continue Thursday with highs in the 30s and 40s. Gusts up to 60 mph are possible once again. Friday will be the coldest day of the forecast with many in the 30s. Gusts to 50 mph or higher are possible, which will add a bite to the air. Snow showers are possible both Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures will remain cooler on Saturday with highs in the 40s for many, but we do return to the 50s by Sunday. Near average temperatures linger into Monday, but we drop back down into the 40s by next Tuesday with a few showers possible early next week.

